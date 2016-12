HOUSTON (WHDH) — A fiery crash involving a big rig on a Texas highwau ended in one death.

The truck, which appeared to be carrying bottles of vodka, crashed on the highway and caught fire.

Officials said a second vehicle was crushed underneath the tractor-trailer. It is unclear if the person killed in the big rig or the other car.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)