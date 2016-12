BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire tears through a home in Brewster.

Fire crews were on the scene at the house on Barons Way Friday night.

Video shows serious damage done to the home and smoke coming out of the windows.

No word yet on what started the fire.

