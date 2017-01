LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a house fire on Beach Road in Lynn.

Fire crews were working to extinguish the flames that appeared to be burning through the roof.

Families who made it out of the home were watching from the street.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch the video above for footage of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)