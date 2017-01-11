1 dead after minivan smashes into back of tractor-trailer

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — State police say a driver was killed during a fiery two-vehicle crash on state Route 125 in Andover.

Police say a minivan crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a traffic light on Tuesday evening. The minivan then burst into flames.

State police didn’t identify the person in the minivan, who was declared dead at the scene.

A state police spokesman says the crash caused the trailer to hit the cab of the truck, cracking the rear window.

The intersection of Rt. 125 and Gould Road was closed for a few hours so the fire could be extinguished and the road cleared.

State police and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating.

No charges have been filed.

