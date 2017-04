BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a deadly accident in Brookline.

Police say a car collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of VFW Parkway and South Street.

This happening just before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

State Police are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.

