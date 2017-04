DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are trying to figure out what caused a deadly accident after a pickup truck rolled over.

Power lines blocked the road after the truck hit a utility pole and a stone wall on Cross Road.

The 43-year-old driver, a man from Fall River, was ejected and killed at the scene.

Neighbors say speed is a problem on the road.

