NORTON, MA (WHDH) - One man is dead after his car rolled over on I-95 North, near exit 10, in Norton.

Officials say he was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police blocked off the entire highway heading north on I-95 surrounding the accident.

The highway is now reopened.

