1 dead after Route 28 crash involving car, motorcycle

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Thursday to a fatal crash on Route 28 in Milton involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police say that the motorcyclist was killed in the crash at Hallen Avenue.

Route 28 was closed after Hillside Street, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. An accident reconstruction team was on the site.

The crash is under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.

State Police photographing the mangled motorcycle – traffic always very bad on Rt 28 with cars going too fast. pic.twitter.com/NCEUzneqZm — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 31, 2017

