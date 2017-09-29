1 dead after serious crash shuts down Route 3 in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say one person was killed Friday morning in a crash on Main Street in Weymouth.

Authorities responded to an area near Route 18 for a report of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

Video from Sky7 showed a motorcycle on the ground and a tractor-trailer parked off to the side of the road.

Weymouth fire says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, but they would not offer additional details.

Route 3 south near Exit 16B has been closed as investigators work in the area.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

