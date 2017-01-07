1 dead after stabbing at Yarmouth motel

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Yarmouth Police confirm one has died after apparent stab wounds.

Police responded to Beach ‘n’ Towne Motel in South Yarmouth around 8:45 p.m Friday evening for a reported stabbing.

Approximately 43-year-old James Dean had died as a result of apparent stab wounds.

One juvenile is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation.

