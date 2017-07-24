1 dead after suspect shot by police in Spencer

Spencer, MA (WHDH) — Sunday night, investigators were on the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting in Spencer.

State police say Spencer officers were called around 8:00 p.m. for a domestic complaint.

Police tried to pull over a car believed to be involved, but according to officers, that person kept going towards the home along Northwest Road where the complaint came from. The driver finally stopped in the driveway.

When the man got out of his car, Spencer Police say he pointed what an officer thought was a gun in his direction. The officer then fired, hitting the suspect.

“I heard the police cruiser coming up the road and then a shot and that was it,” said neighbor Robert Frigon. “I’m pretty sure there was only one.”

State police say a replica handgun was found near the suspect.

Spencer Police tweeted out a picture of what was thought to be a weapon next to an evidence marker. They are calling it a pellet pistol.

“I yelled to my wife to shut the door and get in the house,” said Frigon, “and I didn’t know what was going on.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital where we are told he died.

“All i seen is a police cruiser leave,” said Frigon, “and an ambulance leave then another police cruiser behind it.”

