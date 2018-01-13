BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say one person was killed and another was hurt after a shooting in Back Bay.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Boylston Street and Gloucester Street Saturday night.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

Boston police say the shooting does not appear to be random. They are interviewing witnesses. — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 14, 2018

