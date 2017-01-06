1 dead in crash as cars slide in snow in Maine, NH

WELLS, Maine (AP) — State police say a pickup truck crashed into a snowplow, killing the truck driver and snarling traffic on the Maine Turnpike.

The fatal crash in the northbound lane at Wells caused a major traffic tie-up Friday morning, and it was one of dozens of crashes as light snow sent cars sliding across Maine and part of New Hampshire.

Andy Pohl from the National Weather Service said the storm generated only a dusting to an inch or two of snow but that it coincided with commuter traffic.

In Wells, state police said the pickup truck smashed into the back of a plow truck in the far left travel lane.

