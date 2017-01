ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Andover.

The two-car crash happened on Route 125 in Andover. Police said one of the cars burst into flames after the crash.

Route 125 was shut down for three-and-a-half hours before it reopened.

