1 dead in suspected drunk driving crash on I-93, Methuen man charged

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in New Hampshire.

State police say a car traveling southbound on Interstate 93 in Londonderry Wednesday night lost control, entered the center media and rolled over several times.

A 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. State police have not released her name.

The driver, Frankie Rodriguez, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. State police say they’ve charged the 31-year-old Methuen, Massachusetts man with felony aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

