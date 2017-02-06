1 dead when car crashed into tractor-trailer in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after a car drove under a tractor-trailer in Springfield.

A Springfield Fire Department spokesman says the Mercedes Benz C300 apparently came out of a driveway and into the side of the truck on Cottage Street at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The car became lodged under the truck.

The driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get the car out from under the tractor-trailer and then remove the body.

The crash remains under investigation.

