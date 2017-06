REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - A driver is set to face charges following a late night crash Thursday night in Rehoboth.

Police say a van rolled over and ended up on it’s side on Route 44.

The driver was trapped and had to be rescued from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the van crossed the double yellow lines and eventually hit a large rock, causing it to flip.

