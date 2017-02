WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Westboro responded to an overnight fire.

The flames broke out at a home on Maynard Street.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

