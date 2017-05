Templeton, MA (WHDH) — One firefighter was injured while battling a massive fire at a home in Templeton Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Baldwinville Road at about 3:30 a.m.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.

Fire officials have not said what sparked the fire.

The injured firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

