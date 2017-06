AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - One person is in serious condition following an accident in Amesbury.

Troopers say the 23-year-old man is being treated at Portsmouth Medical Center.

The accident happened Thursday night on 495 northbound.

According to state police, three vehicles were involved.

The other two drivers are okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)