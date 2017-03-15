1 hospitalized after crash with sander in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after an accident between a car and a sand truck in Dorchester.

This happened on Morton Street early Wednesday morning.

Both vehicles were on the side of the road and the sander was flipped on it’s side.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)