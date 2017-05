WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Weymouth Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and an MBTA bus.

This happening Sunday night.

Transit police say the bus was stopped at the intersection of Washington and Vine Streets when one of the motorcycles hit the bus.

That rider was taken to the hospital.

