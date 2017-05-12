1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a rollover crash in Quincy.

The crash happened on Quincy Avenue. Bystanders tried to flip the car back onto the street but did not have enough space, leaving half of the car flipped on top of the wall.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown. The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

