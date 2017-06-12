1 hurt as gunfire erupts at graduation party

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A high school graduation party in Massachusetts turned dangerous when some uninvited guests sparked a dispute that ended with gunfire.

Worcester police say a 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being struck in the lower rib area. He is expected to survive. His name was not made public.

Officers responding to the shooting found about 100 people at the home at about 12:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that after a small group showed up uninvited, a fight broke out and one of the uninvited guests pulled a gun and opened fire. The uninvited group drove away and two more shots were fired as they left.

There have been no arrests. Police say the victim was uncooperative.

