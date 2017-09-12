1 in custody as authorities investigate report of shooting at New Hampshire’s largest hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, have confirmed a suspect is in custody after officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a shooting in an ICU unit at New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

Lebanon police responded around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an active shooter situation at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald would only say that a suspect was apprehended without incident trying to leave the grounds of the hospital. The state attorney general’s office, state police and local police are investigating the incident.

When asked at an early evening press conference, MacDonald would not say if anyone was shot. Sources tell 7News that it appears to be a domestic incident and that it is not terror related.

The suspect’s name was not released. It’s not clear what the individual was doing at the hospital.

Officials described the incident as an “unfolding situation” and a code silver alert was issued, prompting an evacuation. Some inside the hospital were ordered to shelter in place.

The FBI, a SWAT team and ATF Boston were called in to sweep the six-story building. The hospital remains locked down at this time.

No further information was available.

This is a breaking news stories; 7News will have more updates as they become available.

UPDATE: Police say the situation at @DartmouthHitch is still "real active." One suspect in custody. No word of injuries. #7News pic.twitter.com/qpnOudskil — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 12, 2017

