1 injured after blaze breaks out at multi-family home in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters in Boston battled a massive fire Friday in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Crews responded around noon to a multi-family home on Lexington Street and found flames shooting from the structure.

A man was pulled from the home and taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials say. The extent of his injuries is not clear.

The blaze heavily damaged the wood-frame home. Flames have been knocked down, but crews are continuing to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not known.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)