BROCKTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Brockton sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car, on it’s roof, was surrounded by beer cans and other debris on the street.

The crash happened right outside of Brockton High School early Wednesday morning.

