1 injured in Lowell fire

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured after a fire Thursday night in Lowell.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at 93 Moore Street.

A neighbor say the fire, ran over and began knocking on the door.

Four people were in the house, heard him and were able to get out.

The injured person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)