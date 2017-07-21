1 injured in road rage incident on I-495; police searching for suspects

BOLTON, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was injured in a road rage incident Friday afternoon on I-495 in Bolton, Massachusetts State Police say.

Troopers responded around 1 p.m. to the northbound side of the highway and learned that man had suffered minor injuries during a confrontation with two men.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Cruz with Massachusetts plates. Troopers are searching for the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The incident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)