1 injured in single-car crash on I-495; traffic delays expected

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Westford has led to a major traffic backup.

State police responded to the crash Thursday just before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the motorist went off the road and crashed near Exit 31.

Troopers have since freed the victim from the vehicle for transport to an area hospital.

Video from SKY7 shows traffic backed up for miles on the highway.

No additional details were immediately available.

