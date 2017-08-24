1 killed, 1 charged with OUI after multi-car crash shuts down I-95

READING, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed Thursday morning in an OUI crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Reading.

Massachusetts State Police responded around 10 a.m. to the crash on the northbound side of the highway near exit 38.

An operator involved in the crash has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, among other charges, according to police.

All travel lanes were closed for a period of time as crews tended to those involved. One lane has since been opened to traffic.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved, but video from Sky7 showed at least three cars and a motorcycle among the wreckage.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

