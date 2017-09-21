1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Boston when dispute over trash leads to double stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say one man was killed and a second man was critically injured Thursday morning when a dispute over trash ended with a double stabbing in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responded to 50 Bradshaw Street around 8 a.m. and found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center. Police say one man has since died from his injuries. The second victim is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the men were taking garbage out of a home when the men started arguing about broken beer bottles that had been left behind from a party over the weekend. They say the argument escalated quick and ended tragically.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)