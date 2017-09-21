1 killed, 1 critically injured in Boston double stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say one man was killed and a second man was critically injured Thursday morning in a double stabbing in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responded to 50 Bradshaw Street around 8 a.m. and found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Police confirm one man has since died from his injuries. The second victim is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

The stabbings are under investigation, but police say they are not believed to be random.

No arrests have been made.

