1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was killed and a second was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in rear-end crash on the Mass Pike.

State police responded around 3 p.m. to a report of crash near the New Balance Building on the Mass Pike eastbound in Brighton.

A BMW crashed into the back of a pickup truck that had stopped to secure its trailer load, according to police.

Two left lanes were closed as a result of the crash. Significant backups are expected.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)