PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Plymouth.

It happened along Route 44 near Commerce Way.

State Police say a car crossed the median and crashed.

A second person was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)