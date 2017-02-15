1 killed, 1 injured after fire rips through elderly couple’s home in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured late Tuesday night when a large fire ripped through a home in Malden.

Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m to an elderly couple’s home at 30 Perkins Avenue, officials said.

Crews rushed to save the couple, but firefighters found the home already engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Neighbors said they heard screams coming from inside the home as crews worked.

Crews were able to pull the woman from the burning home. She was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is not known. The man was found dead inside, officials said.

“They were a nice elderly couple. They were always together, going sopping together. They were retired,” neighbor Freddy Diphillipio said.

Investigators are working to determine how and where the fire started. The Middlesex DA’s office and the state’s fire marshal’s office is assisting.

Officials said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

