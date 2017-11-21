ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say one person was killed Tuesday morning in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Andover.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near the entrance to Interstate 93.
A 59-year-old Haverhill woman was driving an SUV when she struck a pickup truck from behind, pushing it into three other vehicles, according to police.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver, a 57-year-old Maine man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A preliminary investigation found that traffic was slow or at a near standstill prior to the crash, due to regular commuters, when the SUV struck the pickup at a speed greater than that of the other traffic.
The crash caused major traffic delays. Traffic was backed up for 10 miles at one point. Two lanes were closed for a period of time, but they have since been reopened.
Police say the victim’s name will be released after proper family notifications have been made.
The crash is under investigation.
