BROCKTON (WHDH) - One man was killed and a second was injured late Thursday night in a shooting in Brockton.

Authorities say police responded around 10:40 p.m. to Albert Street for reports of gunfire and found two men on the ground.

One victim, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital.

No names have been released.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests.

