1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WHDH) — One person was killed and a second was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

State police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in the town of Holderness near mile marker 79.4.

A pickup truck driven by John Hughes, 77, of Ashland, rolled over in the median, according to police. Hughes was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A passenger in the truck, Kendall Hughes, 49, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that inclement weather played a role in the crash, according to police. Investigators say Hughes was trying to slow down for a vehicle in front him when he lost control.

Police say John Hughes was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

