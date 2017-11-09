1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on busy I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH/AP) — Authorities are swarming over Interstate 95 in Providence, following a midmorning shooting on the busy stretch of road that left one person dead and a second injured, sources tell 7News.

Steve Cooper reports that a police cruiser was stolen around 9 a.m. on Route 146 and later found abandoned in Providence. Two suspects wanted in theft were reportedly spotted in a white pickup truck, prompting a police chase on the highway.

One person in the truck was shot and killed and a second person was wounded, sources tell Cooper. Crews are investigating multiple crime scenes in the area.

Video from Sky7 shows investigators searching the pickup truck on the side of the highway. Several bullet holes could be seen in the back of the truck’s cab.

Ramps to I-95 are closed out of downtown Providence around the area of the Providence Place mall Thursday. Several ambulances could be seen on an on-ramp to I-95 north next to the mall.

Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and downtown.

