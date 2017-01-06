1 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - One man was killed Friday morning and a second was injured in a two-car crash on Main Street in Georgetown.

Police said officers responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of East Main Street and Tenney Street on a report of motor vehicle crash.

Officers learned that a 77-year-old Rowley man was traveling west when his car spun out and was struck by a 39-year-old man from Groveland.

Fire officials were forced to extricate the man from his wrecked vehicle. He was taken to to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

