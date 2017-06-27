1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Marbehead are investigating a two-car crash Tuesday that left one motorist dead.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to Ocean Avenue at Beach Street for a report of a head-on collision involving an SUV.

Authorities say a police officer spotted a white BMW SUV speeding close to 100 mph along the Causeway near Devereux Beach shortly before the crash.

“I can’t believe it. I just watched one driver smash head-on into that pickup truck,” witness Nick Dennis said. “He was probably in the air when he hit it.”

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A second driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage. The road was closed for several hours as crews tried to piece together what happened. It has since reopened.

The names of both drivers are being withheld at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)