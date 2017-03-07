1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 2

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Monday night in a rollover crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg, authorities said.

Troopers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a stretch of highway near Exit 30 and found a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had rolled over.

Daniel Rice, 51, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were both ejected from the SUV in the crash, according to police.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)