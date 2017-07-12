1 killed, 2 injured in rear-end crash on Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a rear-end crash on the Mass Pike in Brighton.

State police responded around 3 p.m. to a report of crash near the New Balance building on the eastbound side of the highway.

A white BMW slammed into the back of a pickup truck that had stopped on the side of the road to secure its trailer load, according to state police.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead and a second person was critically injured. The driver of the BMW was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

Significant backups are expected as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

