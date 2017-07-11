1 killed, 2 injured when car collides with 18-wheeler in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed and two other were seriously injured Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Methuen.

Officials responded around 8 a.m. to Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road for a report of a crash.

Investigators say the driver of a Honda Accord lost control and slammed head-on into an 18-wheeler. Neighbors say the collision sounded like an explosion.

“It shook the street. I thought it was an earthquake,” Bill Bashir told 7News.

The Honda’s engine was thrown 5o feet in the crash and found in a nearby parking lot, according to investigators. A man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to a Boston hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital. A second motorist swerved to avoid the wreckage and hit a guardrail.

Concerned residents say the intersection in the area is very dangerous and that bad crashes have become a regular occurrence.

It’s not clear what caused the Honda to cross the center line and slam into the truck.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time. The crash is under investigation.

