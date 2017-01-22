1 killed, 3 injured in Methuen car crash

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - 1 is dead and 3 others are injured after a car hit a telephone pole in Methuen.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning Methuen Police responded to a single car crash on Milk Street.

A car traveling northbound on Milk Street left the road and collided into a telephone pole.

The driver, Jacleyn Leclerc of Peabody was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There were three other people in the car at the time of the crash.

The front passenger was airlifted to Mass General Hospital with critical life threatening injuries.

The first rear passenger 29-year-old Jessenia Montanez of Methuen was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The second passenger, 23-year-old Jennifer Montanez of Waterbury, Connecticut was taken to Holy Family Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation but alcohol does not appear to be factor.

Because the telephone pole was severed, Milk Street is closed between Pleasant Valley Street and Magna Road.

National Grid and Verizon are on scene replacing the pole and making repairs.

Electrical service to the area remains active, but may have sporadic outages as the pole is being replaced.

