1 killed after being hit by police cruiser in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts say a police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on Cape Cod.

State Police say it happened when an officer was responding to a call around 2 a.m. on Sunday, heading down Route 28 in Centerville with lights and sirens on.

That is when he hit a person walking in the middle of the road, right on the yellow lines.

The officer was hurt and taken to the hospital and the person he hit was killed.

People in Centerville say the whole crash in tragic.

“I’m very sad for the person that lost their life,” said Centerville resident, Sharon Acton, “and I’m certainly very sad for the police officer.”

Neighbors are wondering why the man was in the street, in an area known for not having many lights.

Oh it gets very dark, in fact, my road here I don’t have any street lights on mine,” said neighbor Bess Coletti, “so at 2 in the morning the only lights would be the lights from the cars going back and forth I guess.”

