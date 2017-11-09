1 killed after deer hit by car, thrown into windshield of minivan

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed Wednesday night when a deer was struck by a car in Weston and thrown into the windshield of minivan traveling in the opposite direction.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to Wellesley Street for a report that two vehicles had struck a deer in the area of Newton Street.

A sedan traveling south struck an adult deer, launching it into the northbound lane and onto the minivan’s windshield, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

A man in his 70s was said to be driving the minivan. He was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passengers in the first vehicle were not injured.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigation the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)