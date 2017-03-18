1 killed after fire rips through home in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire in Wintrhop, officials said.

Firefithers responded to 162 Winthrop Shore Drive and found the two-story home engulged in flames.

The victim was taken to Mass General Hospital, where they later died.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)