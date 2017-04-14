1 killed after shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police say a 21-year-old was shot and killed outside of a McDonald’s in the middle of the day.

Investigators say it happened just after 4 p.m. on the corner of Gallivan Boulevard and Granite Avenue in Dorchester on Thursday.

The victim was driving a Mercedes and was either inside or outside of the car when police say he was shot multiple times in the chest.

Investigators say there was some sort of argument and the suspect then pulled out a gun and started shooting. They then took off in a car afterward.

The 21-year-old man who was shot was taken to Boston Medical Center but has died.

The commissioner said that this was in the middle of the day so someone saw something.

“I’m sure there was plenty of people out here,” said Commissioner Evans, “sorta brazen for a shooting out here that time of day.”

